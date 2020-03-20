Breaking News
Detroit Mercy not renewing women’s basketball coach’s deal

NCAA
Posted: / Updated:

DETROIT (AP)Detroit Mercy has fired women’s basketball coach Bernard Scott.

Athletic director Robert C. Vowels, Jr. announced Thursday that Scott’s contract would not be renewed.

”We would like to wish Coach Scott and his family all the best as they represented the university and the Titans with class and dignity for the last five years,” Vowels said in a statement. ”These are always tough decisions to make, but at this time, I feel that we need to move in a different direction with our program.”

The Titans went 18-14 in 2016-17, losing in the title game of the Horizon League Tournament. But in the three seasons since, they have gone 9-80, including 3-27 this season.

