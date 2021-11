CHICAGO (AP) — Javon Freeman-Liberty and Brandon Johnson scored 22 points apiece as DePaul romped past Central Michigan 99-66 on Saturday. Johnson also had eight rebounds.

Philmon Gebrewhit had 15 points and six rebounds for DePaul (2-0). David Jones added 14 points and nine rebounds.

Aundre Polk had 11 points for the Chippewas (0-2). Jermaine Jackson Jr. added 10 points. Brian Taylor had 10 points.