Delph carries Appalachian St. past Texas-Arlington 70-61

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP)Adrian Delph had 14 points and 10 rebounds to lift Appalachian State to a 70-61 win over Texas-Arlington on Saturday.

CJ Huntley had 19 points for Appalachian State (15-10, 9-3 Sun Belt Conference). Michael Almonacy added 17 points and seven rebounds. Donovan Gregory had 13 points.

David Azore had 36 points for the Mavericks (9-13, 5-6). Kaodirichi Akobundu-Ehiogu added seven rebounds. Javon Levi had nine assists.

