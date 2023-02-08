BUIES CREEK, N.C. (AP)Anthony Dell’Orso scored 26 points as Campbell beat High Point 82-66 on Wednesday night.

Dell’Orso also added 10 rebounds for the Fighting Camels (11-14, 6-7 Big South Conference). Jay Pal scored 14 points, going 5 of 6 from the floor, including 2 for 3 from distance, and 2 for 4 from the line. Ricky Clemons shot 5 of 9 from the field and 1 for 4 from the line to finish with 12 points.

Bryson Childress led the Panthers (11-14, 3-10) in scoring, finishing with 20 points. High Point also got 12 points, two steals and two blocks from Zach Austin. Jaden House also had 12 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.