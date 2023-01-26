FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP)C.J. Delancy scored 18 points as LIU beat Sacred Heart 74-70 on Thursday night.

Delancy added nine rebounds for the Sharks (3-18, 1-8 Northeast Conference). Andre Washington scored 15 points, shooting 6 for 16, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc. Jake Cook shot 3 of 3 from the field and 6 for 8 from the line to finish with 14 points. The Sharks ended an eight-game slide.

Nico Galette led the Pioneers (11-12, 4-4) in scoring, finishing with 17 points, 12 rebounds, six assists and three steals. Bryce Johnson added 16 points and 10 rebounds for Sacred Heart. In addition, Raheem Solomon finished with 11 points.

