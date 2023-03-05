CINCINNATI (AP)David DeJulius’ 30 points led Cincinnati past SMU 97-74 on Sunday.

Dejulius also contributed six assists for the Bearcats (20-11, 11-7 American Athletic Conference). Landers Nolley II scored 24 points and added five rebounds. Jeremiah Davenport was 4 of 9 shooting (3 for 7 from distance) to finish with 12 points.

The Mustangs (10-21, 5-13) were led in scoring by Zhuric Phelps, who finished with 17 points. SMU also got 14 points and six rebounds from Mo Njie. Efe Odigie also put up 12 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.