Deing leads UTSA past Southern Miss 98-79 in OT

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP)Dhieu Deing came off the bench to hit six 3-pointers and score 26 points and Isaiah Addo-Ankrah scored nine of his 21 in overtime to lead UTSA to a 98-79 victory over Southern Miss on Thursday night.

Deing added 10 rebounds for the Roadrunners (9-18, 2-12 Conference USA), who snapped a five-game losing streak. Jacob Germany added 16 points and seven rebounds, while Erik Czumbel pitched in with 16 points and a career-best 11 assists.

UTSA outscored Southern Miss 22-3 in the extra period.

Tyler Stevenson made a layup for the Southern Miss (6-19, 1-11) as time expired in regulation to send the game to overtime.

Walyn Napper scored a season-high 21 points and had six assists for the Golden Eagles, who have now lost eight straight games. Tyler Stevenson added 19 points and 12 rebounds. His layup as time expired forced OT tied at 76. DeAndre Pinckney had 17 points and 11 rebounds. Isaih Moore had a career-high six blocks plus 15 points and seven rebounds.

The Roadrunners evened the season series against the Golden Eagles. Southern Miss defeated UTSA 74-73 on Jan. 6.

