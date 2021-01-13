DeGray III lifts UMass past Rhode Island 80-78 in OT

AMHERST, Mass. (AP)R onnie DeGray III scored a career-high 21 points and Tre Mitchell made the go-ahead free throws with 33 seconds left in overtime as UMass beat Rhode Island 80-78 on Wednesday night.

D.J. Johnson put the Rmas up 78-77 with a 3-pointer with 42 seconds left. Mitchell was fouled on the ensuing possession and made a pair of free throws with 25 seconds to go.

Carl Pierre then came up with a steal and was fouled with six seconds left. He only made the second of two free throws but Rhode Island couldn’t tie it up at the buzzer.

Mitchell had 16 points and four assists for UMass (4-3, 3-1 Atlantic 10 Conference). CPierre added 15 points. Noah Fernandes had 10 points and eight rebounds.

Makhel Mitchell scored a career-high 23 points for the Rams (6-7, 3-3). Fatts Russell added 12 points and seven rebounds. Allen Betrand had 11 points.

