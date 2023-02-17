BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP)Mackenzie Holmes scored 27 points and No. 2 Indiana forced 21 turnovers to beat No. 12 Michigan 68-52 on Thursday night for its ninth victory over a ranked team this season.

Indiana (25-1, 15-1 Big Ten) went scoreless for the first six minutes of the fourth quarter, but an 11-0 run by Michigan only cut the deficit to 13 and the Hoosiers then comfortably closed out the game.

”I hope it looks like we’re having fun out there because I definitely am,” Holmes said.

Indiana set a program record for wins and moved within one of its first Big Ten regular-season title since 1983.

”From the beginning, this group has had lofty goals,” coach Teri Moren said. ”We understand that in order to achieve the goals that we want, we’ve got to win a lot of games.”

Emily Kiser led the Wolverines (20-6, 10-5) with 12 points, while Jordan Hobbs and Leigha Brown each added nine.

Chloe Moore-McNeil had 13 points for Indiana, including four 3-pointers.

”All of us believe in Chloe,” Moren said. ”She’s such a great story, and I’ve continued to talk just about her patience and waiting for her moment, waiting for her time to be a starter. Along the way, she’s continued to keep her head down and do the work.”

Indiana’s defense held Michigan to 40% shooting from the field, including 3 for 12 from 3-point range, and created 24 points off Wolverines turnovers.

”I’ve seen some great teams all year long, but I think they can win a national championship,” Michigan coach Kim Barnes Arico said. ”I think we’re a great team, and they exposed us tonight.”

Indiana used multiple double-digit runs to build a 14-point halftime lead, including a 12-0 spurt to start the second quarter. After the Wolverines shaved the deficit to three, Grace Berger scored six points to help the Hoosiers extend their advantage to 34-19.

The Hoosiers ended the half with four straight points on free throws as frustrations boiled over for the Wolverines. Maddie Nolan was called for a technical foul following a fast-break layup and blew kisses to a jeering Indiana crowd.

Another Michigan foul in the last second of the period let Indiana extend its lead further.

The Wolverines were called for 11 fouls to six for the Hoosiers in the first half, and were whistled for seven compared to 13 for Indiana in the second half.

”The swing of calls that we didn’t get in the first half compared to the ones we did get in the second half really obviously helped us out,” Barnes Arico said. ”Were we more aggressive? No, I think we probably played the same.”

BIG PICTURE

Michigan: The Wolverines dropped into a tie with Ohio State for fourth place in the Big Ten, adding extra weight to their upcoming matchup.

Indiana: The Hoosiers can clinch a share of the Big Ten title with a win over Purdue on Sunday.

BIGGER THAN BASKETBALL

Michigan’s staff and players wore Michigan State shirts with green hearts on them after the shooting that occurred in East Lansing this week.

”What happened close to home was really crushing this week,” Barnes Arico said. ”Being a coach and being a mom … it hits close to home. I can’t imagine what the Michigan State family is feeling right now.”

TIP-INS

Holmes blocked five shots, moving into second place in program history with 198. … Berger got her 534th career assist, moving into second in Indiana history behind Tyra Buss.

UP NEXT

Michigan: Returns home to Ann Arbor to play rival No. 13 Ohio State on Monday.

Indiana: Hosts in-state rival Purdue in its penultimate game of the regular season.

