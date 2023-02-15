BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP)Daniel Deaver’s 17 points helped Navy defeat Lehigh 75-64 on Wednesday night.

Deaver added 13 rebounds for the Midshipmen (16-11, 9-6 Patriot League). Sean Yoder scored 13 points while shooting 4 of 8 from the field and 4 for 6 from the line, and added six rebounds. Patrick Dorsey was 4-of-8 shooting (3 for 6 from distance) to finish with 13 points.

Evan Taylor finished with 14 points and six rebounds for the Mountain Hawks (14-12, 9-6). Keith Higgins Jr. added 14 points and two steals for Lehigh and Tyler Whitney-Sidney scored 13 points and grabbed seven rebounds.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. Navy hosts Loyola (MD) while Lehigh visits American.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.