Davis scores 17 to carry Vermont past Albany 73-61

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP)Ryan Davis posted 17 points as Vermont won its 10th consecutive game, defeating Albany 73-61 on Monday night.

Ben Shungu had 16 points for Vermont (16-4, 8-0 America East Conference). Isaiah Powell added 14 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Justin Mazzulla had 11 points.

Matt Cerruti scored a season-high 22 points for the Great Danes (9-12, 5-4). Chuck Champion added 11 points. Jamel Horton had 11 points.

