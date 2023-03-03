DALLAS (AP)Kendric Davis totaled 23 points and 10 assists to propel Memphis to an 81-62 victory over SMU on Thursday night.

Davis added four steals for the Tigers (23-7, 13-4 American Athletic Conference). Damaria Franklin hit three 3-pointers and scored 15. DeAndre Williams had 13 points.

Zach Nutall led the Mustangs (10-20, 5-12) with 15 points, six rebounds and two blocks. Samuell Williamson added 14 points, 11 rebounds and three steals. Zhuric Phelps had 10 points.

Memphis took the lead with 13:09 left in the first half and never looked back. The score was 50-37 at halftime.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Sunday. Memphis hosts Houston, while SMU visits Cincinnati.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.