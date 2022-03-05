BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP)DJ Davis had a career-high 24 points as UC Irvine narrowly beat Cal State Bakersfield 66-61 on Saturday.

Justin Hohn had 12 points and seven rebounds for UC Irvine (15-9, 10-5 Big West Conference). Austin Johnson added eight rebounds and three blocks.

Justin McCall had 12 points for the Roadrunners (7-18, 2-14). Shawn Stith added 12 points. Cameron Smith had 11 points.

The Anteaters improve to 2-0 against the Roadrunners for the season. UC Irvine defeated Cal State Bakersfield 57-52 on Jan. 27.

—

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

—

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com