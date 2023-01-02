TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP)Kevin Davis scored 14 points as Bethune-Cookman beat Florida A&M 67-59 in a Southwestern Athletic Conference opener on Monday night.

Davis had three steals for the Wildcats (5-9). Derek Carter-Hollinger Jr. scored 14 points while going 4 of 5 and 6 of 6 from the free throw line. Zion Harmon was 4 of 10 shooting, including 2 for 7 from distance, and went 4 for 6 from the line to finish with 14 points. The Wildcats snapped a five-game slide.

Jordan Tillmon led the way for the Rattlers (2-10) with 19 points. Byron Smith added 18 points and six rebounds for Florida A&M. Jaylen Bates also had six points and 14 rebounds.

NEXT UP

These two teams both play Saturday. Bethune-Cookman visits Grambling while Florida A&M visits Southern.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.