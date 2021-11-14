Davidson leads Tennessee Tech over Oakwood 109-68

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Keishawn Davidson had a career-high 28 points as Tennessee Tech easily defeated Oakwood 109-68 on Sunday.

Davidson hit 10 of 12 shots, including 6 of 7 on 3-pointers.

Mamoudou Diarra had 19 points and nine rebounds for Tennessee Tech (1-1). Daniel Ramsey added 14 points. Jr. Clay had 11 points and 10 assists.

It was the first time this season Tennessee Tech scored at least 100 points.

Edmen Stewart had 18 points for the Ambassadors. Christopher Dorsey added four blocks.

