Davidson and Providence look to bounce back

Davidson and Providence will look to rebound from tough opening-round losses when the two teams square off Tuesday afternoon in the consolation semifinals of the Maui Invitational in Asheville. N.C.

In the tournament’s quarterfinals Monday, Davidson fell to No. 17 Texas 78-76, and Providence was handily defeated by Indiana 79-58.

Davidson (1-1) had two looks from long range in the closing seconds to knock off Texas, but was unable to convert as Sam Mennenga missed with 4 seconds left, and again before the buzzer.

“We fought the entire game, all 40 minutes,” Davidson coach Bob McKillop said. “We got a great look we wanted at the end of the game, and we went for the win. We felt we had the shot and it just didn’t go down. We had a lot of guys make outstanding plays in the game.”

Mennenga led all scorers with 17 points in the loss, with Kellan Grady adding 14 points, Luka Brajkovic scoring 12, and Carter Collins 10 points for Davidson. The Wildcats outshot Texas 57 percent to 48 percent and nearly won despite six Longhorns scoring in double figures.

“We can’t put this on one play in the game,” McKillop added. “We have a great opportunity in front of us again (against Providence.)”

The Providence Friars never got closer than 10 points in the second half during their loss to Indiana while being outshot by the Hoosiers 45 percent to 37 percent and committing 13 turnovers that led to 17 Indiana points. Providence made just 3 of 17 shots from beyond the arc in the loss.

Nate Watson and David Duke led Providence (1-1) with 12 points each but were a combined 7 of 23 from the floor. The Friars also were dominated on the boards, with Indiana owning a 42-33 edge in rebounding.

Providence coach Ed Cooley was unhappy with his team’s intensity and overall performance against the Hoosiers.

“We played very sloppy — I just didn’t think we paid attention to detail on both sides of the ball,” Cooley said. “We’ve got a long way to go, but I thought we took 18 steps backwards today. There was a lack of concentration, a lack of mental toughness, emotional toughness and physical toughness from our guys today. But that’s what playing in these tournaments is about.

“We played terrible. There’ll be a big, big change tomorrow; you’ll see a totally different team tomorrow.”

It will be the first-ever meeting on the basketball court between the two programs.

–Field Level Media