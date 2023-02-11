OREM, Utah (AP)(AP) – Le’Tre Darthard put up 31 points as Utah Valley beat Southern Utah 90-83 on Saturday night.

Darthard added nine rebounds and three steals for the Wolverines (20-6, 11-2 Western Athletic Conference). Tim Fuller scored 14 points and added 13 rebounds.

The Thunderbirds (17-9, 9-4) were led in scoring by Drake Allen and Jason Spurgin, who each finished with 17 points. Tevian Jones added 15 points and two steals.

NEXT UP

Up next for Utah Valley is a Saturday matchup with Seattle U on the road, while Southern Utah hosts Utah Tech on Friday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.