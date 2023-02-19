KANSAS City, Mo. (AP)Brady Danielson scored 20 points, B.J. Omot added 19 and North Dakota defeated Kansas City 81-73 on Saturday night.

Danielson made 4 of 6 shots with a 3-pointer and 11 of 13 free throws for the Fighting Hawks (11-18, 5-11 Summit League). Omot made 2 of 8 shots – both 3-pointers – and 13 of 14 foul shots. Treysen Eaglestaff added 15 points off the bench and Tsotne Tsartsidze scored 14.

RayQuawndis Mitchell sank 12 of 16 foul shots and scored 20 to lead the Roos (11-18, 7-9), who have lost three straight. Sam Martin had 15 points, while Jeff Ngandu and reserve Jevin Sullivan scored 11 apiece. Sullivan added 10 rebounds and Ngandu grabbed seven boards and blocked three shots.

UP NEXT

North Dakota: The Fighting Hawks return home to host Western Illinois on Thursday.

Kansas City: The Roos travel to play South Dakota State on Thursday.

—

