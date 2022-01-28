Da Silva scores 19 to lead Hawaii past CSU Northridge 72-65

HONOLULU (AP)Bernardo Da Silva registered 19 points, nine rebounds and three blocks and Hawaii defeated Cal State Northridge 72-65 on Thursday night.

Noel Coleman had 14 points for the Rainbow Warriors (10-5, 6-0 Big West Conference), who have won six straight. Junior Madut added 10 points and eight rebounds. JoVon McClanahan had 10 points.

Atin Wright had 18 points to pace the Matadors (5-14, 1-7), who have lost six in a row. Christian Gray added 16 points, while Elijah Hardy scored 12.

