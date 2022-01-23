Da Silva scores 14 to lead Hawaii over Cal Poly 69-56

NCAA
Posted: / Updated:

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — Bernardo Da Silva posted 14 points and eight rebounds as Hawaii beat Cal Poly 69-56 on Saturday night.

Jerome Desrosiers had 12 points for Hawaii (9-5, 5-0 Big West Conference), which earned its fifth straight victory. Noel Coleman added 12 points. Kamaka Hepa had 11 points.

Alimamy Koroma had 16 points and 10 rebounds for the Mustangs (4-12, 1-4). Camren Pierce added 16 points and seven assists. Julien Franklin had six rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

February 03 2022 12:00 am
Big Game Countdown
February 13 2022 12:00 am