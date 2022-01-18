Curtis leads Bowling Green past N. Illinois 92-83

DEKALB, Ill. (AP)Samari Curtis scored 21 points and Daeqwon Plowden scored 17 and Bowling Green beat Northern Illinois 92-83 on Tuesday night.

Trey Diggs scored 16 points and Josiah Fulcher had 13 points and seven rebounds for Bowling Green (9-8, 2-4 Mid-American Conference).

Bowling Green outscored the Huskies 60-51 after halftime which served as season-high point totals after intermission for both teams.

Keshawn Williams scored a career-high 32 points Northern Illinois (5-9, 2-2).

