Curry scores 21 to carry VCU past Fordham 66-61

NEW YORK (AP)KeShawn Curry had 21 points as VCU narrowly defeated Fordham 66-61 on Tuesday night.

Vince Williams Jr. had 19 points and seven rebounds for VCU (17-7, 10-3 Atlantic 10 Conference), which won its fourth consecutive game. Adrian Baldwin Jr. added seven assists. Jayden Nunn had seven rebounds.

Josh Colon-Navarro scored a career-high 20 points for Fordham (11-13, 4-8). Chuba Ohams added 14 points and 12 rebounds. Kyle Rose had 12 points.

—

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

—

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com