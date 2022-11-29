NEW YORK (AP)Andre Curbelo scored 18 points in St. John’s 95-68 victory over Long Island University on Tuesday night for the undefeated Red Storm’s eighth straight win.

Curbelo added eight rebounds and seven assists for the Red Storm. Joel Soriano added 16 points while shooting 8 of 10 from the field, and he also had 10 rebounds. Rafael Pinzon scored 14 points and was 5-of-9 shooting, including 3 for 5 from distance.

Jacob Johnson finished with 17 points for the Sharks (1-5). R.J. Greene added 13 points, five assists and three blocks for LIU. Quion Burns finished with 12 points and eight rebounds.

St. John’s led LIU 44-20 at the half, with Soriano (12 points) their high scorer before the break.

