Cruz leads Fairfield past Manhattan in OT in MAAC opener

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP)Jesus Cruz had 16 points off the bench to lead Fairfield to a 59-58 overtime win over Manhattan in a first-round game of the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference tournament on Tuesday night.

Jake Wojcik had 15 points for Fairfield (8-16) and Taj Benning collared eight rebounds.

Ant Nelson had 16 points and 11 rebounds for the Jaspers (7-13), Samba Diallo scored 13 points with 11 rebounds and Warren Williams scored 11.

