AMHERST, Mass. (AP)Matt Cross scored 22 points as UMass beat Rhode Island 75-65 on Saturday night.

Cross added seven rebounds for the Minutemen (11-6, 2-3 Atlantic 10 Conference). Dyondre Dominguez added 12 points while shooting 4 for 11 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 3 of 5 from the free throw line, and he also had seven rebounds. Keon Thompson recorded nine points and was 4 of 10 shooting (0 for 3 from distance).

Ishmael Leggett finished with 19 points for the Rams (6-11, 2-3). Jalen Carey added 12 points and seven rebounds for Rhode Island. In addition, Brayon Freeman finished with 11 points.

UMass entered halftime up 27-26. Cross paced the team in scoring in the first half with 10 points. UMass took the lead for good with 19:17 remaining in the second half on a 3-pointer from T.J. Weeks to make it a 30-28 game.

NEXT UP

These two teams both play Tuesday. UMass visits VCU while Rhode Island visits Richmond.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.