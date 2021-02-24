Crosby scores 23 as Alcorn State beats Alabama State 68-59

LORMAN, Miss. (AP)Troymain Crosby scores 23 points to help Alcorn State beat Alabama State 68-59 on Wednesday night.

Alcorn State (6-9, 6-4 Southwestern Athletic Conference) has won three in a row.

Kenny Strawbridge led Alabama State (4-10, 4-10) with 14 points and LaTrell Tate scored 13.

