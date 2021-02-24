Crosby scores 23 as Alcorn State beats Alabama State 68-59

Baylor officially has achieved its best start in history, though the No. 2 Bears also have a clear understanding of their vulnerabilities.

As his team carries an 18-0 record into Saturday's matchup against No. 17 Kansas (17-8, 11-6 Big 12) in Lawrence, Kan., coach Scott Drew related the pressure that mounts when the 10-0 leader in the Big 12 dwells on broader goals.