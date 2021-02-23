Crockrell leads Pacific over San Diego 77-67

SAN DIEGO (AP)Pierre Crockrell II had a career-high 21 points as Pacific topped San Diego 77-67 on Tuesday.

Crockrell made 9 of 12 shots.

Broc Finstuen had 15 points for Pacific (8-7, 5-6 West Coast Conference). Jordan Bell added 13 points and eight rebounds, and Jeremiah Bailey had 12 points and seven rebounds.

Joey Calcaterra had 12 points for the Toreros (3-9, 2-6). Yauhen Massalski added 11 points, 11 rebounds and five blocks. Josh Parrish also had 11 points.

—

For more AP college basketball coverage:https://apnews.com/Collegebasketballandhttp://twitter.com/AP-Top25

—

This was generated by Automated Insights,http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC,https://www.stats.com