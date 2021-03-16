Creighton bids to rebound vs. red-hot UC Santa Barbara

An opportunity to make noise in the NCAA Tournament may have a come a year too late for Creighton, although a No. 5 seed in the West Region is still a nice reward.

The Bluejays (20-8), who were projected as a high seed last season before the cancellation of the tournament, open against UC Santa Barbara (22-4) on Saturday at Indianapolis.

“I’m just happy for our guys, just because they had an opportunity taken away from them last year after a great year,” Creighton coach Greg McDermott said. “To back it up and do it again, and put ourselves in position for a top-5 seed once again — in what I think is a wide-open and competitive NCAA Tournament — I’m really proud of them.”

The lead-up to this year’s appearance does not entirely favor the Bluejays. They are coming off their worst defeat of the season, a 73-48 loss to Georgetown in the championship game of the Big East tournament.

In addition, Creighton has lost three straight NCAA Tournament games and drew UC Santa Barbara, which posted its 18th win in 19 games following a 79-63 victory over UC Irvine for the Big West tournament crown.

“Things happen. We’ve just got to put that (Georgetown) game behind us and look forward to Santa Barbara,” said Denzel Mahoney, who averages 12.5 points and ranks second among Creighton scorers behind Marcus Zegarowski (15.5).

Zegarowski, an All-Big East first-team pick, also leads the Bluejays in assists (4.3). Creighton also sports Christian Bishop and Mitch Ballock, the Big East leaders in field goal percentage and 3-pointers, respectively. Key reserve Shereef Mitchell is dealing with a head injury.

“We’ve got some bumps and bruises,” McDermott said, “and we’re trying to get Shereef healthy so we can take a couple days here and really concentrate on our bodies and some rehabilitation, then turn our attention to the practice court sometime in the middle of the week.”

The tournament appearance is part of an emotionally trying month for McDermott, who drew a suspension from the Creighton administration after making racially insensitive remarks to his players.

Creighton athletic director Bruce Rasmussen determined McDermott demonstrated a willingness to learn from the mistake, citing the coach’s apologies, as well as discussions with players.

The NCAA Tournament appearance will be the first since 2011 for the No. 12-seeded Gauchos.

They are led by-Big West player of the year JaQuori McLaughlin, who averages a team-high 16.9 points. Another All-Big West pick, Amadou Sow, averages 13.7 points and 7.6 rebounds, with six double-doubles.

The 20-win season is the fourth in as many years under Joe Pasternack, the Big West coach of the year.

“Our guys had an incredible amount of focus these last three (games),” Pasternack said of the Big West tournament championship. “They did a wonderful job.”

An experienced starting lineup consisting of three seniors and two juniors has keyed the hot finish by UCSB, which is returning to the NCAA Tournament for the sixth time overall.

