GRAMBLING, La. (AP)Shawndarius Cowart scored 18 points as Grambling beat Incarnate Word 72-39 on Saturday.

Cowart also contributed six rebounds and three steals for the Tigers (5-3). Cameron Christon added 15 points while shooting 5 for 9 (3 for 6 from 3-point range) and 2 of 4 from the free throw line, and he also had five rebounds. Carte’Are Gordon was 5 of 9 shooting and 1 of 5 from the free throw line to finish with 11 points, while adding eight rebounds.

The Cardinals (5-5) were led in scoring by Brandon Swaby, who finished with 11 points and nine rebounds. Benjamin Griscti added 11 points and seven rebounds for Incarnate Word. Jonathan Cisse also had six points.

