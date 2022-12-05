NEW YORK (AP)Yuri Covington’s 22 points helped UMass-Lowell defeat LIU 84-64 on Monday night.

Covington shot 8 for 12, including 6 for 8 from beyond the arc for the River Hawks (9-1). Everette Hammond added 18 points while shooting 7 for 13 (0 for 4 from 3-point range) and 4 of 6 from the free throw line, and he also had six rebounds. Abdoul Karim Coulibaly shot 4 of 5 from the field to finish with eight points. The River Hawks picked up their seventh straight win.

Jacob Johnson finished with 18 points, nine rebounds and three steals for the Sharks (1-7). R.J. Greene added 15 points for LIU. Cheikh Ndiaye also put up 14 points and six rebounds. The loss was the Sharks’ sixth straight.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.