LOWELL, Mass. (AP)Abdoul Karim Coulibaly had 24 points in UMass Lowell’s 81-75 victory against UMBC on Wednesday night.

Coulibaly also had 11 rebounds for the River Hawks (16-4, 4-2 America East Conference). Max Brooks scored 20 points and added six rebounds. Allin Blunt was 5 of 10 shooting (4 for 8 from distance) to finish with 14 points.

Jarvis Doles led the Retrievers (13-7, 3-2) in scoring, finishing with 17 points and two steals. Yaw Obeng-Mensah added 14 points and 15 rebounds for UMBC. Matteo Picarelli also had 12 points and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.