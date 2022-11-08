YourCentralValley.com
Posted: Nov 8, 2022 / 08:19 PM PST
Updated: Nov 8, 2022 / 08:19 PM PST
COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP)In a story published November 7, 2022, about the men’s basketball game between Niagara and Maryland, The Associated Press erroneously reported Niagara won a 2013 contest between the schools.
