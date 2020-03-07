Cornhuskers’ Cam Mack, Dachon Burke suspended indefinitely

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP)Nebraska players Cam Mack and Dachon Burke are suspended indefinitely and will miss the Cornhuskers’ regular-season finale at Minnesota on Sunday.

Coach Fred Hoiberg cited unspecified violations of team rules.

Mack will miss a second straight game. Lincoln police ticketed him Wednesday for negligent driving after he struck a vehicle from behind and left the scene.

Mack has started 25 games and averages 12 points, 6.4 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 1.3 steals. Burke has started 27 games and averages 12 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.4 steals.

The Huskers (7-23, 2-17) are last in the Big Ten and have dropped 15 straight games, the longest losing streak among Power Five conference teams.

