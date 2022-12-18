EMMITSBURG, Md. (AP)Josh Corbin scored 20 points as Robert Morris beat Mount St. Mary’s 68-59 on Sunday.

Corbin was 7 of 11 shooting (6 for 10 from distance) for the Colonials (5-7). Enoch Cheeks added 19 points while shooting 6 for 17 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 5 of 7 from the free throw line, and he also had 10 rebounds and four steals. Kahliel Spear went 5 of 14 from the field to finish with 11 points, while adding four blocks.

The Mountaineers (5-7) were led in scoring by Malik Jefferson, who finished with 15 points and seven rebounds. Xavier Lipscomb added 12 points for Mount St. Mary’s. Dakota Leffew also had 12 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.