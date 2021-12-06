Cooper lifts Morehead St. over Presbyterian 71-66

MOREHEAD, Ky. (AP)Ta’lon Cooper had 11 points and 12 assists to carry Morehead State to a 71-66 win over Presbyterian on Monday night.

Johni Broome had 17 points and six blocks for the Eagles (6-3), who have won four in a row. Jaylen Sebree added 13 points. Skyelar Potter had six rebounds.

Winston Hill had 14 points and seven rebounds for the Blue Hose (6-4). Rayshon Harrison added 13 points and six assists. Trevon Reddish had 12 points.

