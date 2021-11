PITTSBURGH (AP) — Zach Cooks had 29 points as Hofstra defeated Duquesne 73-63 on Saturday night.

Darlinstone Dubar had 14 points and six rebounds for Hofstra (1-1). Aaron Estrada added 14 points and six rebounds. Abayomi Iyiola had 12 points and seven rebounds.

Amir Spears had 17 points for the Dukes (1-1). Kevin Easley Jr. added 14 points and 10 rebounds.