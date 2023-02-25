GREELEY, Colo. (AP)Jalen Cole scored 26 points, including two free throws with two seconds left for the final margin, and Northern Arizona took an 85-82 victory over Northern Colorado on Saturday.

Cone was 7 of 11 shooting, including 5 for 6 from distance, and went 7 for 10 from the line for the Lumberjacks (9-21, 5-12 Big Sky Conference). Xavier Fuller scored 21 points while going 9 of 13 and 3 of 3 from the free throw line. Nik Mains shot 7 for 12, including 4 for 8 from beyond the arc to finish with 20 points.

Dalton Knecht led the Bears (10-19, 5-12) in scoring, finishing with 26 points and 13 rebounds. Northern Colorado also got 13 points and four assists from Matt Johnson. Riley Abercrombie also had 12 points and nine rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.