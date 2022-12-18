MORAGA, Calif. (AP)Isaiah Stevens scored 23 points as Colorado State beat Saint Mary’s (CA) 62-60 on Sunday night.

Stevens had five assists for the Rams (8-4). John Tonje scored 17 points, going 6 of 11 from the floor, including 2 for 4 from distance, and 3 for 3 from the line. James Moors recorded eight points and finished 3 of 5 from the field.

The Gaels (9-4) were led by Aidan Mahaney, who posted 15 points, four assists and three steals. Saint Mary’s also got 12 points from Alex Ducas. Kyle Bowen also had 11 points, 11 rebounds and two steals.

Tonje scored 10 points in the first half for Colorado State, who went into halftime tied 30-30 with Saint Mary’s. Colorado State outscored Saint Mary’s by two points in the second half. Stevens led the way with 14 second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.