Colorado in pursuit of more comfortable time against Milwaukee

The Colorado Buffaloes have had a tough time against teams from lesser conferences, but they hope to change that when they host the Milwaukee Panthers on Friday night.

Colorado (7-3) needed a late rally to beat Eastern Washington 60-57 on Wednesday night, which ended a two-game losing streak. The Buffaloes also needed to rally in the final minutes against Montana State to win the season opener in overtime, beat Ivy League opponent Brown by two points and came back to beat Duquesne in overtime in the Paradise Jam Tournament last month.

They face a Milwaukee team that ended a six-game losing streak with a win over Horizon League foe Robert Morris, 77-69. The Panthers (2-6) will have five days off between the win and facing Colorado in Boulder but are riding high after the win.

“We needed it badly,” said Patrick Baldwin, who scored 26 points in the win. “Every game we want to win, and I think of every game as a must-win. I think our guys are confident, but to get even more confident, you need those W’s in that column to take it to another level and the work that you put in, you want to see the fruits of your labor.”

Baldwin’s 26 points were a season high and came after he missed the previous six games with a leg injury. Baldwin, considered a top-five recruit before starting his career with Milwaukee this season, leads the team in scoring (17.4 points) and rebounding (8.0) per game.

The Buffaloes counter with Jabari Walker, who had 17 points and 10 rebounds in the win over the Eagles on Wednesday night. Walker has recorded a double-double in five of his last six games.

Walker was the only Colorado player to score in double figures in the win. Keeshawn Barthelemy, who is third on the team in scoring at 11.7 points a game, has struggled to score after hitting double figures in six of the first seven games.

He has scored just 15 total points in the last three games.

“Well, I’m not really worried about my personal performance on offense, but I’m worried about the wins and losses and being better defensively because that’s one of the things that coach has been challenging us about,” Barthelemy said Wednesday night. “The offense will come and go, and I’ll be fine.”

