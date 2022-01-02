Colorado heads to Oregon still trying to get up to speed

The Colorado Buffaloes have not had much success playing at Oregon the past few years, so maybe an unexpected break will help them end a seven-game losing streak at Eugene on Monday night.

Colorado (9-3, 1-1 Pac-12) has played just one game since Dec. 10 due to COVID-19 issues within the program, defeating Cal State Bakersfield 60-46 on Saturday. Monday’s game at Oregon was originally scheduled to be played Thursday.

The Buffaloes haven’t had as much practice time of late but say they won’t use it as an excuse against the Ducks (8-6, 1-2).

“We’ve been preparing at practice, so we should be prepared for the game,” Colorado’s Elijah Parquet said. “It is our first game in a bit, so we’ll see how we are in the game, but we’ll be ready.

“We’re going to have to guard the ball for sure in this game because they’ve got a lot of guys that can shoot it, and drive it, and have a pull-up game. Three-level scorers. They’re going to test us for sure.”

Oregon has played five times since Dec. 10 and should be in more of a flow heading into Monday’s game. The Ducks got their first conference win of the season 79-66 at home against Utah on Saturday. It took a strong second half to get the win.

“Our energy level was so much better,” head coach Dana Altman said of the final 20 minutes. “I think at the time we were down 10 boards and we cut it down to three, so we outrebounded them by seven in the final 18 minutes and our energy level just got way up because of the defense.”

The Ducks’ record doesn’t tell their full story. They played No. 1 Baylor tough on Dec. 18 before losing 78-70 and lost their two conference games by a single possession.

“You have to make some plays against Oregon,” Colorado coach Tad Boyle said. “They press, they run a matchup zone, they change defenses – they really try to keep you off balance.”

