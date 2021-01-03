Collins leads South Florida past UCF 68-61

NCAA
Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (AP)David Collins had 19 points, eight rebounds and seven assists as South Florida topped Central Florida 68-61 on Saturday night.

Darius Perry scored a career-high 23 points and had six assists for the Knights (3-3, 1-2 American Athletic Conference). Darin Green Jr. added 14 points. Dre Fuller Jr. had eight rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com