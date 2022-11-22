FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP)Miles Coleman’s 33 points led NJIT past Sacred Heart 85-75 on Tuesday.

Coleman was 12 of 19 shooting (7 for 10 from distance) for the Highlanders (1-4). Mekhi Gray was 4 of 6 shooting, including 2 for 3 from distance, and went 5 for 8 from the line to add 15 points. Kevin Osawe shot 4 for 10 (0 for 3 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 12 points.

Nico Galette led the way for the Pioneers (3-3) with 23 points and seven rebounds. Raheem Solomon added 19 points and two steals for Sacred Heart. Joey Reilly had 13 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.