Coleman scores 23 to lift Hawaii over Hawaii Pacific 88-52

HONOLULU (AP)Noel Coleman had a career-high 23 points as Hawaii rolled past Hawaii Pacific 88-52 on Wednesday night.

Coleman hit 6 of 7 3-pointers.

Kamaka Hepa had 16 points and seven rebounds for Hawaii (4-3). Junior Madut added 16 points. Jerome Desrosiers had 14 points and seven rebounds.

Rodney Hounshell had 14 points for the Sharks.

—

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

—

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com