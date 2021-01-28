Cole, Champagnie lead St. John’s over DePaul 81-68

NCAA
Posted: / Updated:

CHICAGO (AP)Vince Cole had 18 points as St. John’s beat DePaul 81-68 on Wednesday night. Julian

Champagnie added 16 points, Isaih Moore scored 15 and Posh Alexander had 15 for the Red Storm (10-7, 4-6 Big East). Alexander also had six rebounds.

Charlie Moore had 21 points for the Blue Demons (3-6, 1-6). Pauly Paulicap added 16 points and 16 rebounds. Javon Freeman-Liberty had 16 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com