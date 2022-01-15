Cleveland State pulls away late, beats Detroit Mercy 72-70

CLEVELAND (AP)D’Moi Hodge scored 16 points to lead four in double figures and Cleveland State pulled away late to edge Detroit Mercy 72-70 on Saturday.

Torrey Patton added 13 points and 11 rebounds for Cleveland State (11-4, 7-1 Horizon League). It was Patton’s second straight double-double and fifth for the season. Tre Gomillion added 13 points and Nathanael Jack had 12.

Antoine Davis scored 35 points on 12-of-19 shooting to lead Detroit Mercy (5-9, 3-2).

D.J. Harvey made a pair of free throws to give the Titans a 68-66 lead with 1:15 remaining. Yahel Hill answered with a 3-pointer and then Hodge forced a turnover as the Vikings closed on a 6-2 surge.

Detroit Mercy plays at Milwaukee next Saturday. Cleveland State hosts Youngstown State on Friday.

