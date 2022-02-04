Cleveland St. beats Green Bay 85-69

NCAA
Posted: / Updated:

CLEVELAND (AP)Cleveland State tallied a season-high 24 assists and beat Green Bay 85-69 on Friday night. Torrey Patton led the Vikings with five assists. Deante Johnson added four assists.

Johnson also had seven rebounds for the Vikings.

Jayson Woodrich had 15 points for Cleveland State (15-5, 11-2 Horizon League), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory. Yahel Hill added 11 points.

Nate Jenkins had 19 points for the Phoenix (4-17, 3-9), whose losing streak stretched to four games. Emmanuel Ansong added 17 points and eight rebounds. Cade Meyer had 17 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Big Game Countdown
February 13 2022 03:30 pm
March 13 2022 05:30 pm