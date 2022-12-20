Clemson goes for a second Atlantic Coast Conference win when it visits Georgia Tech on Wednesday in Atlanta.

The Tigers (9-3, 1-0) have won five of their past six games, including a 77-57 win over visiting Wake Forest on Dec. 2. Clemson rebounded from a 76-58 loss to Loyola Chicago on Dec. 10 with an 85-57 rout of Richmond in the Greenville (S.C.) Winter Invitational on Saturday.

Georgia Tech (7-4, 0-1) opened ACC play with a 75-59 loss at North Carolina before cruising to a 96-60 win over visiting Alabama State on Saturday.

Clemson dominated Richmond, jumping out to a 43-19 lead at halftime and never looking back. Chase Hunter had 18 points and three assists and Hunter

Tyson added 16 points, eight rebounds and three assists. Brevin Galloway chipped in 10 points, four rebounds and three assists, with PJ Hall finishing with nine points and eight rebounds.

“Really proud of the way they approached the second half. With a big lead, sometimes it’s easy to become a little complacent,” Clemson coach Brad Brownell said. “There was no complacency today. We played probably our best 40 minutes of the season so far. A great win.”

Hunter leads the team in scoring (14.9 ppg) and assists (4.8), while Tyson, who is the Tigers’ second-leading scorer at 14.5 points per game, leads Clemson with 9.0 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game.

Georgia Tech led Alabama State 55-20 at halftime en route to its highest point total of the season and its third win in its past four games.

The Yellow Jackets had six players score in double figures, led by Tristan Maxwell’s 18 points and four assists. Jalon Moore had 15 points and seven rebounds, while Rodney Howard had a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds.

Kyle Sturdivant chipped in 13 points, eight rebounds and a game-high seven assists, while Lance Terry had 13 points and three rebounds. Miles Kelly finished with 10 points and three assists.

“You’ve got to play the right way to give yourself a chance to win,” Georgia Tech coach Josh Pastner said. “These are hard games because you are coming out of finals. The Georgia Tech finals aren’t messing around. Guys are under duress and stress and real intensity being a student-athlete here.”

Kelly averages a team-high 13.3 points per game, while Dallan Coleman averages 10.1 points per game. Moore contributes 9.9 points and 5.9 rebounds per game.

