Clemson beats UNC 63-50, snaps Tar Heel’s 3-game win streak

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP)Hunter Tyson scored 16 points, Clyde Trapp had 14 and Clemson beat North Carolina 63-50 on Tuesday night, snapping the Tar Heels’ three-game win streak.

Clemson was coming off a 79-53 loss to Duke – a team North Carolina will face on Saturday. It’ll be the first time since 1960 that North Carolina and Duke will play as unranked opponents.

Aamir Simms added 10 points and six assists for Clemson (11-5, 5-5 Atlantic Coast Conference), which will host Syracuse on Saturday. Trapp and Simms combined for 15 of the Tigers’ 28 rebounds.

Day’Ron Sharpe scored 16 points off the bench to lead the Tar Heels (11-6, 6-4). Kerwin Walton and Caleb Love had nine points apiece. Garrison Brooks added eight points and nine rebounds.

North Carolina scored a season-low 50 points on 17-of-44 shooting (39%) with 17 turnovers. They also missed 14 3-pointers (5 of 19) and 10 free throws (11 of 21).

Alex Hemenway answered North Carolina’s opening bucket with a dunk as the Tigers built a 16-6 lead and a 33-21 halftime advantage. The Tar Heels pulled to 42-38 with 12:38 remaining but didn’t get closer. Clemson ended the game on a 16-8 run.

