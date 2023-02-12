LEWISTON, N.Y. (AP)Walter Clayton Jr.’s 30 points led Iona over Niagara 72-55 on Sunday.

Clayton shot 12 for 23, including 4 for 8 from beyond the arc for the Gaels (18-7, 11-3 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Daniss Jenkins scored 11 points and added three steals. Nelly Junior Joseph recorded 10 points and was 3 of 7 shooting and 4 of 7 from the free throw line.

Noah Thomasson led the way for the Purple Eagles (14-10, 9-6) with 24 points, six rebounds, six assists and two steals. Harlan Obioha added eight points and six rebounds for Niagara. In addition, Aaron Gray finished with seven points. The loss ended a five-game winning streak for the Purple Eagles.

