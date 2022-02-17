Clay, Pettway carry Tennessee Tech over SE Missouri 98-94

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (AP)Jr. Clay scored 19 points as Tennessee Tech defeated Southeast Missouri 98-94 on Thursday night.

John Pettway added 17 points for the Golden Eagles, while Kenny White Jr. chipped in 16. Clay hit 9 of 10 free throws. He added six assists. White also had five steals. Daniel Ramsey had 13 points for Tennessee Tech (8-19, 5-9 Ohio Valley Conference).

Eric Reed Jr. scored a career-high 35 points for the Redhawks (11-16, 6-8). Manny Patterson tied a season high with 20 points and had 10 rebounds. Nana Akenten had 14 points.

—

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

—

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com